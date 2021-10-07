Xponance Inc. Invests $359,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,247 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $44.91 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

