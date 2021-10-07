Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,014 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

