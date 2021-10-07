Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,960 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 138.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after buying an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 179,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

