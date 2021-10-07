Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Global SPAC Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLSPU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $253,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,513,000.

Shares of GLSPU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

