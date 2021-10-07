Yakira Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,437 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 16,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,109. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDOR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Condor Hospitality Trust Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

