Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.11 Million Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000. CIT Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NYSE CIT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.