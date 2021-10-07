Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

ALLT stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

