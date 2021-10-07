Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $966.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.60 million and the lowest is $961.10 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $12.72 on Thursday, reaching $594.89. The company had a trading volume of 324,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,240. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.96 and a 200-day moving average of $521.88. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

