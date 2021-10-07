Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ECOL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in US Ecology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in US Ecology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.