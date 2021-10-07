Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $592.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.10 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

ACHC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. 578,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

