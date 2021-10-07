Zacks: Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,004. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 million, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $62,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Accuray by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Accuray by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Accuray by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

