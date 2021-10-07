Zacks: Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

