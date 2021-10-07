Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce $612.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 230,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,348. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

