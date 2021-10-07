Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ESTE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 530,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,993. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $885.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

