Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.36 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.