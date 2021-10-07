Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.36 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.