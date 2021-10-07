Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce $8.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $8.19 million. SRAX reported sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SRAX.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James raised their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,388. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

