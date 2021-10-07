Zacks: Analysts Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $25.30 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $717.56 million, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

