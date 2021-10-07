Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $20.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,123,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,103. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.