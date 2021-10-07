Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.24 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $823.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

