Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 28,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

