Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.75 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 5.19.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.