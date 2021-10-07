Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post sales of $120.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.09 million and the highest is $122.00 million. FireEye reported sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $694.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

