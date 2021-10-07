Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $30.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $909.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

