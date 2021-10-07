Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.