Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.28. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.79. 413,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of -265.22 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

