Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $47.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 99,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.