Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.28) to ($6.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 29,010,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491,195. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

