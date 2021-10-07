Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.47. 497,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,816. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

