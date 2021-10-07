Zacks: Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 97,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 329.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 23.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

