Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

