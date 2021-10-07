Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.