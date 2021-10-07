Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,126. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

