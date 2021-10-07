Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Strong Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry year to date, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

