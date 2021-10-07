Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $583.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

