Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of PAC opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 238.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

