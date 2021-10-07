Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Hold

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business, has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its capital position also looks strong. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenue growth is 131.2% and 5.4%, respectively. However, high leverage is a concern. The Delta variant of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the company's margins.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNC. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Lincoln National stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

