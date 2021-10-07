Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

NYSE:OMF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $38,875,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

