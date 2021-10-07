Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $32.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

