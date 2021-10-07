Zacks Investment Research Lowers ironSource (NYSE:IS) to Hold

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of IS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 1,175,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,115. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

