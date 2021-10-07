Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

