Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company witnessed a shift to more normal patterns in the United States as retail store trips improved and greater number of foodservice locations reopened in the second quarter of 2021. Healthy performance across all regions, in which Pilgrim's Pride operates contributed to the quarterly results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year. Positive impacts from acquisitions are expected to create synergies for Pilgrim’s Pride. However, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses has been a drag in the quarter. Also, heavy growth-oriented investments might hurt the company’s margins. Pilgrim's Pride has been battling challenges due to labor shortage thanks to availability of pandemic unemployment benefits in few states.”

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

