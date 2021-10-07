Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of SSREY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 29,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,007. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

