Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Buy

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AGFS stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

