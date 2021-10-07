Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes continue to attract investors and are expected to aid its financials. As the economy stabilizes, the rising assets under management (AUM) balance will likely support the top line. Given the decent liquidity position, the company will likely be able to meet the debt obligations if the economic conditions worsen. However, escalating expenses due to technological and operational investments might keep the bottom line under pressure. Its unsustainable capital deployment activities and a volatile trend in net outflows over the past several years are also concerning.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

APAM opened at $49.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after buying an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

