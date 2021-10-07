Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to “Hold”

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

