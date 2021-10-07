Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “
CNNE stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.