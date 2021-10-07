Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.