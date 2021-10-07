Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to “Hold”

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

