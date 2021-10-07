Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to “Hold”

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
