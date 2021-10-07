Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Buy

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

TFII traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.41. 9,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

