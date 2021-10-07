Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to “Buy”

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Topcon stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Topcon has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

