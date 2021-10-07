Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Hold

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

