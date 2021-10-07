Zeepin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $425,636.23 and approximately $5,693.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.52 or 0.99818927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.92 or 0.06568590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.